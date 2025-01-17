China completes main structure of world's tallest bridge

GUIYANG, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday finished the construction of the main structure of a bridge in its southwestern Guizhou Province, which is set to become the world's tallest bridge.

The last steel girder weighing about 215 tonnes was precisely hoisted into place on Friday afternoon, connecting sections of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge currently under construction.

A project of Guizhou Transportation Investment Group Co., Ltd., the suspension bridge has a vertical height of 625 meters from the bridge deck down to the river surface -- roughly twice the height of the Eiffel Tower.

The 2,890-meter bridge, with a span of 1,420 meters, is also the world's largest span bridge to be built in a mountainous area.

