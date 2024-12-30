Echeng Bridge put into operation in China's Huizhou

Xinhua) 13:01, December 30, 2024

This photo taken on Dec. 27, 2024 shows Echeng (nickname of Huizhou, meaning "the city of goose") Bridge in Huizhou, south China's Guangdong Province. The 1,119.5-meter-long Echeng Bridge was put into operation on Saturday. (Xinhua/Tian Jianchuan)

This aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 28, 2024 shows Echeng (nickname of Huizhou, meaning "the city of goose") Bridge in Huizhou, south China's Guangdong Province. The 1,119.5-meter-long Echeng Bridge was put into operation on Saturday. (Xinhua/Tian Jianchuan)

This stitched aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 27, 2024 shows Echeng (nickname of Huizhou, meaning "the city of goose") Bridge in Huizhou, south China's Guangdong Province. The 1,119.5-meter-long Echeng Bridge was put into operation on Saturday. (Photo by Zeng Kaigang/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)