Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge reports record high passenger flows in 2024

GUANGZHOU, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- More than 27 million inbound and outbound passenger trips were recorded through the Zhuhai port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge in 2024, an increase of 72 percent year on year and a record high, official data showed on Friday.

The bridge handled more than 5.55 million inbound and outbound vehicle trips last year, up 71 percent and exceeding the 5-million mark for the first time.

The 55-kilometer bridge links China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), the Macao SAR and the city of Zhuhai in Guangdong Province. It is the world's longest bridge-and-tunnel sea crossing.

Daily passenger flows at the port exceeded 100,000 on 50 days in 2024, a 10-fold increase from 2023.

More than 3 million trips by vehicles carrying plates from Hong Kong or Macao were recorded at the port in 2024, accounting for 55 percent of its total traffic.

