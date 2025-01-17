2025 ASC Student Supercomputer Challenge launched in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:24, January 17, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 ASC Student Supercomputer Challenge (ASC25) has been officially launched in Beijing, attracting more than 300 teams from around the world, according to its organizing committee on Thursday.

The finals are set to be held at Qinghai University in Xining, the capital of northwest China's Qinghai Province, from May 10 to 14, the committee said, noting that this year's competition tasks will be based on Nobel-Prize-winning scientific achievements.

Shi Yuanchun, president of Qinghai University, said that the competition is not only a competitive platform but also an important place for universities in various countries to display their scientific research results, discuss technology and exchange ideas.

"The competition aims to inspire global youth to deepen learning and innovation in supercomputing technology," Shi said.

Initiated by China, the ASC Student Supercomputer Challenge has been held 12 times to date, drawing the participation of over 10,000 college students from around the world.

