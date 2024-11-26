China's Tianhe supercomputer tops Small Data Green Graph 500 ranking

This photo taken on Sept. 19, 2024 shows the national supercomputing center in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Su Xiaozhou)

CHANGSHA, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's new generation Tianhe supercomputer has won first place in the latest Small Data Green Graph 500 ranking, according to the Changsha national supercomputer center in central China's Hunan Province.

Graph 500, first released in 2010, is the most authoritative international list evaluating supercomputer graph computation performance.

It uses an MTEPS/W (million traversed edges per second per watt) performance metric to rank the performance and energy efficiency of supercomputers worldwide in running large graphs.

The new generation Tianhe supercomputer led the small data category of the Green Graph 500 ranking at 22,301.67 MTEPS/W. Small data and big data are categorized based on the scale of data, with small data primarily used for graph computing.

The Tianhe supercomputer's latest achievement not only demonstrates its high performance level and energy efficiency, but also confirms that the Tiantu software system, designed by China's domestic supercomputing research and development team, can maximize the potential of supercomputers in graph processing.

This undated image provided by the interviewee shows a certificate confirming that China's new generation Tianhe supercomputer has won first place in the latest Small Data Green Graph 500 ranking. (Xinhua)

This image provided by the interviewee shows China's new generation Tianhe supercomputer winning first place in the latest Small Data Green Graph 500 ranking with a list of detailed evaluation metrics. (Xinhua)

