Local power supply bureau carries out inspection, maintenance work in Liupanshui, China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 10:39, January 28, 2025

Staff members of local power supply bureau check power lines in Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 26, 2025. In case of power disruption due to continuous snowfall, local power supply bureau carried out an urgent inspection and maintenance work to ensure the safe and stable operation of local power grid. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Staff members of local power supply bureau patrol in Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 26, 2025. In case of power disruption due to continuous snowfall, local power supply bureau carried out an urgent inspection and maintenance work to ensure the safe and stable operation of local power grid. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 26, 2025 shows staff members of local power supply bureau on their way to a check point in Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. In case of power disruption due to continuous snowfall, local power supply bureau carried out an urgent inspection and maintenance work to ensure the safe and stable operation of local power grid. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 26, 2025 shows staff members of local power supply bureau on their way to a check point in Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. In case of power disruption due to continuous snowfall, local power supply bureau carried out an urgent inspection and maintenance work to ensure the safe and stable operation of local power grid. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

