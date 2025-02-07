Home>>
Trending in China | Siwawa sensation: discovering the delights of Guizhou snack
(People's Daily App) 15:58, February 07, 2025
Siwawa is a vegetarian spring roll made of freshly sliced and pickled vegetables and crunchy fried soybeans wrapped in silky glutinous rice sheets. Dip this popular appetizer from Southwest China's Guizhou Province in a homemade sauce of dried chili flakes and sesame oil to enjoy a symphony of flavors.
(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Wang Ruofan)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Small town, huge potential
- Local power supply bureau carries out inspection, maintenance work in Liupanshui, China's Guizhou
- Guizhou to build national computing power center
- China completes main structure of world's tallest bridge
- Poverty to prosperity: Bijie in SW China's Guizhou embarks on new development path
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.