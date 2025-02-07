Trending in China | Siwawa sensation: discovering the delights of Guizhou snack

(People's Daily App) 15:58, February 07, 2025

Siwawa is a vegetarian spring roll made of freshly sliced and pickled vegetables and crunchy fried soybeans wrapped in silky glutinous rice sheets. Dip this popular appetizer from Southwest China's Guizhou Province in a homemade sauce of dried chili flakes and sesame oil to enjoy a symphony of flavors.

(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Wang Ruofan)

