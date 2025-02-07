New Chinese-style clothing dominates Spring Festival with growing popularity

People's Daily Online) 10:50, February 07, 2025

New Chinese-style clothing, one of the most popular fashion trends in China, continued to win favor with more people across the country during the just-concluded Chinese New Year holiday, or the Spring Festival holiday.

Many businesses in the sector witnessed a significant surge in demand for new Chinese-style clothing, which is typically defined as attire that seamlessly integrates traditional Chinese elements with contemporary styling, around the holiday.

Livestreamers showcase Hanfu, traditional clothing of the Han ethnic group, at a Hanfu base in Daji township, Caoxian county, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Caoxian county in east China's Shandong Province, which has a significant presence in China's Hanfu (traditional clothing of the Han ethnic group) market, experienced a boom in orders for new Chinese-style clothing ahead of the Spring Festival.

Wang Yuanyuan, sales manager of a Caoxian-based Hanfu wholesale company, said that there were so many orders and customers that the company's team of four sales assistants could hardly keep up, and even the boss had to join the eight-person packaging and shipping team to make sure the products could be shipped on time.

In Hangzhou city of east China's Zhejiang Province, a similar surge in orders was reported, especially at the Hangzhou Huanbei Silk and Fashion Center, a major wholesale market for new Chinese-style clothes and accessories.

Sun Chunling, owner of a wholesale shop at the center, said that sales had picked up since December 2024, with about 1,000 to 2,000 pieces sold per day in January 2025.

"Our orders have grown year by year, and this year we've seen a 60-percent increase," Sun said.

Livestreaming promotions have also contributed to the continuous growth in sales of new Chinese-style clothing, according to Hong Ji, executive of a clothes shop in Hangzhou.

A livestreamer showcases new Chinese-style clothing during a livestreaming promotion, Jan. 10, 2025. (Photo/Hong Ji)

The shop typically sells around 10,000 pieces of new Chinese-style clothing per month through livestreaming promotions. However, since December 2024, monthly sales have surged to nearly 20,000 pieces, generating around 4 million yuan ($550,055) in revenue, Hong said.

The most popular items include colorful and auspicious motifs such as clouds and prosperity trees, which resonate with people's desire for good fortune during the New Year celebrations.

According to Sun, new Chinese-style Spring Festival outfits often feature festive colors like red and yellow, and are decorated with auspicious patterns of traditional Chinese culture, such as auspicious clouds and prosperity trees.

The positive connotations of these patterns align perfectly with people's desire for good fortune during the Chinese New Year, making the trend's popularity completely understandable, Sun explained.

As a matter of fact, new Chinese-style clothing has evolved beyond a seasonal trend to become a year-round fashion staple.

Photo shows machines producing Chinese-style fabrics inside the production workshop of a textile company in Shaoxing city, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 8, 2025. (Photo/Xu Jiadan)

Initially popular among older generations, particularly those born in the 1960s, the trend has now found a dedicated following among younger consumers, with people in their 20s and 30s representing up to 70 percent of buyers, according to Hong.

This shift is largely due to the growing appreciation for Chinese cultural heritage among young people, who are increasingly using traditional clothing to express their cultural identity, pointed out industry insiders, including Shu Hongyan, general manager of a garment company based in Hangzhou, and Yu Jing, head of a garment company in Caoxian county.

International interest in the special Chinese clothing is also on the rise.

Many foreign consumers, drawn to traditional Chinese costumes through film and television works, are now incorporating these styles into their wardrobes.

Raydis Franco from Venezuela, who lives in north China's Tianjin Municipality, has been fascinated by the symbolism and vibrant colors of traditional Chinese costumes since he saw actors wearing them in films and TV shows.

"The colors of traditional Chinese clothing are rich and diverse, and the styles are equally varied. Each part of the garment carries its own significance, which I especially appreciate," he said.

Continuous innovation in design and improvements in fabric have contributed to the enduring appeal of new Chinese-style clothing.

Unlike traditional Chinese attire, which may be impractical for daily life, new Chinese-style designs have been adapted to suit modern needs.

For instance, designers have adjusted the cuts and used breathable, comfortable fabrics like cotton, linen, and silk to cater to the fast-paced lifestyle of today's consumers, according to Yu.

As the style continues to evolve, the appeal of new Chinese-style is further broadened, making it a versatile option for everything from formal events to casual outings.

The future of new Chinese-style fashion looks bright, according to Shu, who believes that as more people embrace traditional Chinese culture and the trend gradually gains popularity globally, the market for products that blend traditional craftsmanship and modern design is expected to expand significantly.

In the past three years, the gross merchandise value (GMV) of new Chinese-style clothing-related products has grown by more than 100 percent, according to data from the China National Textile and Apparel Council (CNTAC).

In 2023, the market size of new Chinese-style clothing reached 1 billion yuan, as shown by data from the CNTAC.

Data from China's e-commerce giant JD.com revealed a staggering 328-percent year-on-year increase in searches related to new Chinese style in 2024, with women's wear taking the lead.

On China's popular lifestyle-sharing platform Xiaohongshu, also known as rednote abroad, over 12.76 million posts highlight the growing trend.

