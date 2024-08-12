We Are China

Fashion show held at opening ceremony of nomadic cultural tourism season in SW China

Xinhua) 13:52, August 12, 2024

Locals present Tibetan costumes during a fashion show held at the opening ceremony of a nomadic cultural tourism season in Sertar County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

