Designer transforms discarded jeans into chic, sustainable products

May 15, 2024

Russian designer Xenia Sidorenko, who previously worked in the denim industry, was struck by its significant environmental impact. Committed to effecting change, she collaborated with others to launch a venture that transforms discarded jeans into not just sustainable, but also practical and stylish products, demonstrating that sustainability can be functional too.

