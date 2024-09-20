"Keqiao Day" showcases China's fashion design at Milan Fashion Week

Xinhua) 08:54, September 20, 2024

ROME, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- "Keqiao Day," a special event highlighting Chinese fashion, launched on Wednesday in Milan, Italy's fashion capital.

Themed "Encounters," the event unfolded in two parts: "Encountering the East" featured traditional Chinese elements such as the ancient craft of bamboo weaving, while "Encountering the Future" showcased futuristic concepts like space exploration and sci-fi-inspired designs.

All works showcased came from four selected Chinese designers and textiles are provided by 12 local clothing enterprises in the Keqiao district of Shaoxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province.

This year marks the second official appearance of Keqiao at Milan Fashion Week, following a three-year collaboration agreement between the local government and the Italian National Fashion Association.

