Fashion show staged at Jiefang North Road in China's Tianjin

Xinhua) 13:03, October 28, 2024

Models present creations during a fashion show at Jiefang North Road historical and cultural block in north China's Tianjin, Oct. 26, 2024. A fashion show was staged in the century-old Jiefang North Road historical and cultural block Saturday, presenting creations by a Chinese brand and many Chinese designers against a background of old buildings featuring Western classical styles. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

