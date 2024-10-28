Fashion show staged at Jiefang North Road in China's Tianjin
Models present creations during a fashion show at Jiefang North Road historical and cultural block in north China's Tianjin, Oct. 26, 2024. A fashion show was staged in the century-old Jiefang North Road historical and cultural block Saturday, presenting creations by a Chinese brand and many Chinese designers against a background of old buildings featuring Western classical styles. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
A model presents a creation during a fashion show at Jiefang North Road historical and cultural block in north China's Tianjin, Oct. 26, 2024. A fashion show was staged in the century-old Jiefang North Road historical and cultural block Saturday, presenting creations by a Chinese brand and many Chinese designers against a background of old buildings featuring Western classical styles. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Models present creations during a fashion show at Jiefang North Road historical and cultural block in north China's Tianjin, Oct. 26, 2024. A fashion show was staged in the century-old Jiefang North Road historical and cultural block Saturday, presenting creations by a Chinese brand and many Chinese designers against a background of old buildings featuring Western classical styles. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Models present creations during a fashion show at Jiefang North Road historical and cultural block in north China's Tianjin, Oct. 26, 2024. A fashion show was staged in the century-old Jiefang North Road historical and cultural block Saturday, presenting creations by a Chinese brand and many Chinese designers against a background of old buildings featuring Western classical styles. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
A model presents a creation during a fashion show at Jiefang North Road historical and cultural block in north China's Tianjin, Oct. 26, 2024. A fashion show was staged in the century-old Jiefang North Road historical and cultural block Saturday, presenting creations by a Chinese brand and many Chinese designers against a background of old buildings featuring Western classical styles. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
A model presents a creation during a fashion show at Jiefang North Road historical and cultural block in north China's Tianjin, Oct. 26, 2024. A fashion show was staged in the century-old Jiefang North Road historical and cultural block Saturday, presenting creations by a Chinese brand and many Chinese designers against a background of old buildings featuring Western classical styles. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)
Photos
Related Stories
- Top international fashion brands debut new collections as a vote of confidence in China
- Mother-daughter viral harvest catwalk showcase
- Highlights of Moscow Fashion Week
- "Keqiao Day" showcases China's fashion design at Milan Fashion Week
- Fashion show held at opening ceremony of nomadic cultural tourism season in SW China
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.