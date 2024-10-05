Highlights of Moscow Fashion Week
A model presents a creation during the Moscow Fashion Week in Moscow, Russia, on Oct. 4, 2024. The Moscow Fashion Week kicked off on Friday and will last until Oct. 9. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
Models present creations during the Moscow Fashion Week in Moscow, Russia, on Oct. 4, 2024. The Moscow Fashion Week kicked off on Friday and will last until Oct. 9. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation during the Moscow Fashion Week in Moscow, Russia, on Oct. 4, 2024. The Moscow Fashion Week kicked off on Friday and will last until Oct. 9. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation during the Moscow Fashion Week in Moscow, Russia, on Oct. 4, 2024. The Moscow Fashion Week kicked off on Friday and will last until Oct. 9. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
Models present creations during the Moscow Fashion Week in Moscow, Russia, on Oct. 4, 2024. The Moscow Fashion Week kicked off on Friday and will last until Oct. 9. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
Models present creations during the Moscow Fashion Week in Moscow, Russia, on Oct. 4, 2024. The Moscow Fashion Week kicked off on Friday and will last until Oct. 9. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation during the Moscow Fashion Week in Moscow, Russia, on Oct. 4, 2024. The Moscow Fashion Week kicked off on Friday and will last until Oct. 9. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
Models present creations during the Moscow Fashion Week in Moscow, Russia, on Oct. 4, 2024. The Moscow Fashion Week kicked off on Friday and will last until Oct. 9. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation during the Moscow Fashion Week in Moscow, Russia, on Oct. 4, 2024. The Moscow Fashion Week kicked off on Friday and will last until Oct. 9. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation during the Moscow Fashion Week in Moscow, Russia, on Oct. 4, 2024. The Moscow Fashion Week kicked off on Friday and will last until Oct. 9. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- "Keqiao Day" showcases China's fashion design at Milan Fashion Week
- Fashion show held at opening ceremony of nomadic cultural tourism season in SW China
- China's false eyelash making up global girls
- Designer transforms discarded jeans into chic, sustainable products
- Cheongsam show presents elegance of old Chinese fashion
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.