Top international fashion brands debut new collections as a vote of confidence in China

Xinhua) 09:39, October 23, 2024

People visit an immersive fashion show during the closing of the 2025 Spring/Summer Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 19, 2024. (Photo by Chen Haoming/Xinhua)

SHANGHAI, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- Top international fashion brands are launching new collections in China's economic hub Shanghai, a vote of confidence in the country's consumer market and a sign of the city's influence on leading fashion trends.

Over 8,000 Chinese and foreign guests gathered by Shanghai's Huangpu River last Saturday as Italian luxury brand Moncler held its immersive Moncler Genius experience, named "The City of Genius."

As this was the first time that Moncler Genius took place outside Europe, this was seen as the brand's vote of confidence in the huge Chinese market.

The event, part of the 2025 Spring/Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, featured 10 different areas spanning some 30,000 square meters in downtown Shanghai, showcasing the newest collections of Moncler as well as creative interactions with international and local creative talent, artists and fashion designers.

"This city holds a special place in Moncler's heart - and in mine, personally," said Remo Ruffini, chairman and CEO of Moncler Group, which opened its first Chinese mainland flagship store in Shanghai back in 2009.

"Since then, we have grown a lot, building a deep, long-term relationship with the city, with the country and with its people," said Ruffini. He added that China remains a very strong market for Moncler and he's always impressed by the speed of its growth.

"When I first came to Shanghai in 2005, the city was completely different, as the transformation I have seen over the years is huge. This evolution continues to inspire me both personally and professionally," Ruffini said.

"Chinese culture has always been a great source of inspiration. Every time I visit, I am impressed by the energy, creativity and the extraordinary pace of change," said Ruffini.

More top international brands have chosen to debut their newest collections in Shanghai to cash in on the huge purchasing power of consumers in the country. This comes as the country is stepping up efforts to promote the "debut economy."

China's retail shopping hubs like Shanghai and Guangzhou have unveiled a slew of measures to boost the debut economy, including supporting high-quality international brands in opening their first Chinese stores, streamlining the procedures for approving new product launches and facilitating customs clearance of imported debut products.

Last week, top designer brand Vivienne Westwood debuted its Spring/Summer 2025 collection for the first time in Shanghai's iconic Xintiandi commercial area.

Carlo D'Amario, CEO of Vivienne Westwood, said the brand's attendance at Shanghai Fashion Week several times over the years demonstrates the company's confidence in the Chinese market as well as Shanghai's position in leading the global fashion trends.

Vivienne Westwood is not the only brand focusing on Shanghai, D'Amario said. "This is something all top brands are doing."

The brand is expected to enter multiple new Chinese cities in 2025 and is also preparing to open the newest Vivienne Westwood Cafe in Shanghai next Spring, he said.

Renowned fashion stylist Harry Lambert also found Shanghai "impressive" and "influential in the global fashion market" during his visit for the debut of Harry Lambert for ZARA limited edition in Shanghai.

Lambert said he was excited to debut the collection as Shanghai is a city of great vibe and creativity. "A lot of brands and designers nowadays are designing especially for China as it holds a more and more important position in the fashion market," Lambert said.

