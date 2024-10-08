Master of Shanghai: Fans flood Djokovic with love

China Daily) 08:10, October 08, 2024

A boy poses with the mascot of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Saturday. (XINHUA)

Five years proved way too long a time for both Novak Djokovic and his huge legion of Chinese fans to be apart.

The return of the Serbian great to the Rolex Shanghai Masters — a tournament on the ATP Tour where he has consistently performed well — following his last run in 2019, has more than lived up to its billing as the biggest draw at this year's event.

Every one of Djokovic's practice sessions at the Qizhong Tennis Center, since his arrival on Tuesday, has been swarmed by fervent fans, so much so that security was drafted in to help him make his way out.

Djokovic even had to improvise with his language skills, telling fans "Bu Yao Ji!" in Mandarin, meaning "Don't push!", when he signed autographs for them upon his arrival at his Shanghai hotel earlier last week.

Some of his most diehard fans, according to posts on Chinese social media, had waited at the tennis center's main entrance since 4 am on Friday just to get the best seats at the training court that would host Djokovic's afternoon practice.

His appearances at commercial events for sponsors, first in Beijing last week, and then in Shanghai, had to be kept confidential, due to security concerns over the exceptionally high demand from fans.

Believe it or not, the 24-time major winner's surreal popularity in China is real.

And it has been a gift that goes both ways.

Djokovic, who hasn't won a single title on the Tour in, arguably, his most barren season in years, is soaking up the energy from his "Nole-Fam" in China as he bids to collect his fifth Shanghai Masters crown and a monumental 100th career title in the East China metropolis.

"It feels great. I missed it. It's been a while — five years — since I last came to, honestly, one of the happiest places I've had in my career; a country where I've had plenty of successes on the tennis courts, many titles won, great memories," said Djokovic, who is making his 10th appearance at the only topflight ATP tournament in Asia.

" (I've had) a lot of great support from the fans here in China. They are probably the most unique, the most passionate fans, and are always so dedicated; waiting for you, giving you presents and really feeding you with a lot of love and energy."

And he needed that support to get his quest for a 100th title off to a flying start.

Opening his campaign against world No 43 Alex Michelson of the United States, Djokovic had to draw some extra strength from the cheering Shanghai crowd to shake off the rust from a month-long hiatus since his last match at the US Open, overcoming a sluggish start to beat the big-serving American 7-6(3), 7-6(9) in a pulsating second-round clash.

"I think that brings me extra motivation, particularly because of the love and support that I've been getting today, and all these days, here in Shanghai," said the 37-year-old Serb, who's won the Shanghai tournament four times (2012, 2013, 2015 and 2018).

"I've been coming to China for so many years, but I don't think I've ever experienced this level — this intensity — of support. It's just something that I'm very blessed with, and I'm very privileged to be in a position where I'm supported and followed by so many people.

"China loves tennis, and as a tennis player, being part of a big event like the Shanghai Masters is amazing, particularly this year."

As part of his routine from his previous appearances in Shanghai, Djokovic tried to write one character of his Chinese name on the broadcasting camera after Saturday's win, showing enough respect to the country's culture, despite missing two pen strokes.

"It's not an easy language to master, and I haven't practiced much in the last five years... Hopefully, as the tournament progresses, both my tennis and my Chinese will improve," said Djokovic.

Djokovic is the only player to win all nine ATP Masters 1000 tournaments since the premier series started in 1990, en route to collecting a record haul of 40 titles at this level.

He won Masters 1000 titles in Cincinnati and Paris last year, and collected a record eighth Nitto ATP Finals crown.

However, he is yet to reach a Masters final in the series this year.

In 2024 he has won just one tournament, and perhaps his most-desired at this late stage of his stellar career — the Paris Olympics.

"It was just something unique, remarkable, unforgettable. It's something I'll carry in my heart and my memories for the rest of my life," Djokovic said of realizing his long-cherished dream of Olympic gold.

"It is the highlight of my career ... The most intense emotions I have ever felt on court came after winning the gold medal."

