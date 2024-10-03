Highlights of 2024 China Open tennis tournament

Xinhua) 10:39, October 03, 2024

Zheng Qinwen of China hits a return during the women's singles 3rd round match against Nadia Podoroska of Argentina at 2024 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Zheng Qinwen of China serves during the women's singles 3rd round match against Nadia Podoroska of Argentina at 2024 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Zheng Qinwen of China serves during the women's singles 3rd round match against Nadia Podoroska of Argentina at 2024 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain hits a return during the men's singles quarterfinals against Karen Khachanov of Russia at 2024 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Karen Khachanov of Russia serves during the men's singles quarterfinals against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain at 2024 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain hits a return during the men's singles quarterfinals against Karen Khachanov of Russia at 2024 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Karen Khachanov of Russia competes during the men's singles quarterfinals against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain at 2024 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain competes during the men's singles quarterfinals against Karen Khachanov of Russia at 2024 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Karen Khachanov of Russia celebrates scoring during the men's singles quarterfinals against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain at 2024 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates scoring during the men's singles quarterfinals against Karen Khachanov of Russia at 2024 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus hits a return during the women's singles third round match against Ashlyn Krueger of the United States at 2024 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Ashlyn Krueger of the United States hits a return during the women's singles third round match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at 2024 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus hits a return during the women's singles third round match against Ashlyn Krueger of the United States at 2024 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Ashlyn Krueger of the United States hits a return during the women's singles third round match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at 2024 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Ashlyn Krueger of the United States serves during the women's singles third round match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at 2024 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus hits a return during the women's singles third round match against Ashlyn Krueger of the United States at 2024 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Ashlyn Krueger of the United States hits a return during the women's singles third round match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at 2024 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates victory after the women's singles third round match against Ashlyn Krueger of the United States at 2024 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)