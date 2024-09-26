Wang Xinyu, Zhang Shuai shine in 2024 China Open first round

BEIJING, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's Wang Xinyu and Zhang Shuai both secured victories to advance to the next round, while Wang Qiang's campaign ended in the first round of 2024 China Open here on Wednesday.

Wang Xinyu delivered a commanding performance against Japan's Mai Hontama, winning decisively 6-1 and 6-3. "I am very happy to be back at the China Open and feel the warm support from everyone. This year, I hope to participate in the Asian season at 100%," said Wang.

Wildcard entrant Zhang Shuai ended her 24-match losing streak by defeating American player Mccarteny Kessler in a nail-biting contest, finishing on 7-6(5) and 7-6(1).

"It means a lot to close my losing streak in front of such an enthusiastic crowd. Thank you to every friend here who provided me with immense energy to help me win this match," Zhang said after the game.

Zhang spoke candidly about her struggles, stating she wasn't particularly discouraged by her previous losses. "Last year, my physical condition wasn't great. Coming back to the court after six months of recovery, I focused primarily on training and playing doubles. During the North American season, I faced tough opponents in singles, and while I lost, I could see my improvement," the 35-year-old said.

"The China Open feels like home to me. I'm very grateful for the wildcard that allowed me to compete here. I'll work hard to climb back up the rankings," Zhang added.

Another Chinese player Wang Qiang faced a disappointing turn as she was upset by Alycia Parks from the United States with scores of 1-6, 6-4, and 6-2, failing to advance.

Former Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin of the United States cruised past Ana Bogdan of Romania with a 7-5, 6-2 victory. Former top-ranked Naomi Osaka of Japan defeated Lucia Bronzetti of Italy 6-3, 6-2 to progress to the next round.

"It felt really good. I was really happy I was able to play well. I think this court really suits my game. I hope I'm able to play a couple more matches," Osaka said.

