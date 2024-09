We Are China

In pics: training session at 2024 China Open tennis tournament

Xinhua) 10:00, September 24, 2024

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus attends a training session at 2024 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Zheng Qinwen of China attends a training session at 2024 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Spectators watch Zheng Qinwen (front) of China attending a training session at 2024 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Zheng Qinwen of China signs autographs for supporters after a training session at 2024 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus attends a training session at 2024 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

