Zhang Shuai/Kristina Mladenovic reach US Open women's doubles final
(Xinhua) 10:42, September 05, 2024
WASHINGTON, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's Zhang Shuai and Kristina Mladenovic of France defeated American Taylor Townsend and Czech Katerina Siniakova 7-5, 4-6, 6-3, advancing to the US Open women's doubles final on Wednesday.
Zhang, who won the US Open women's doubles title in 2021 with Samantha Stosur, has now reached her fourth Grand Slam doubles final.
Zhang and Mladenovic will face the No. 7 seeds, Jelena Ostapenko and Lyudmyla Kichenok, in the final on Friday.
