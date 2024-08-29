China's Wang Xinyu advances to US Open second round

Xinhua) 09:28, August 29, 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- Olympic mixed doubles silver medalist Wang Xinyu staged a comeback victory at the ongoing US Open, defeating Australian qualifier Arina Rodionova 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the first round of the women's singles on Tuesday.

"It took some time to adapt to the court and read my opponent's shots at the beginning. Actually, I was the first to be broken, but I still played my own game firmly in the end," Wang said.

This is Wang's second time advancing to the second round of the US Open, after reaching the round of 16 here last year.

Elsewhere, Wang's compatriot Zhang Shuai and Zheng Saisai both failed to advance to the next round in the women's singles.

Wang's mixed doubles partner at the Paris Olympics, Zhang Zhizhen, faced a completely different situation in the first round of the men's singles. Due to injury, he chose to withdraw from the match against Britain's Jack Draper in the third set.

"I don't want to play the upcoming Asian season and possibly the European season with injuries. There are still five or six weeks of matches to play, so I don't want to risk a serious injury just to compete in the Grand Slam this time," Zhang said.

