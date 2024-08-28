Zheng Qinwen hits ball into faraway pool on first try

(People's Daily App) 16:48, August 28, 2024

On August 24, before the start of the US Open, Chinese tennis player and the new Olympic women's singles tennis champion Zheng Qinwen participated in an activity for the US Open Fan Week held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, the US. During the event, Zheng impressively hit a tennis ball from the stands all the way into an inflatable ball pit on the court. The official US Open social media account posted a video of the moment, commenting, "Qinwen just can't miss this summer."

(Video Source: US Open; Compiled by Li Yuanxin)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)