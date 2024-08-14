Pic story of researchers from IHEP, Chinese Academy of Sciences
Xiong Shaolin checks the running status of the GECAM series space telescopes at the Institute of High Energy Physics (IHEP), Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 11, 2024.
Chinese scientists have identified a gamma-ray spectral line with energy levels peaking at 37 million electron volts, the highest-energy gamma-ray spectral line ever observed from cosmic celestial bodies. The discovery will significantly advance the understanding of gamma-ray bursts (GRBs).
The study, led by researchers from IHEP, Chinese Academy of Sciences, was published as a cover story in the journal Science China Physics, Mechanics &Astronomy on July 25.
Xiong Shaolin, the leader of the research team, who is also the principal investigator of GECAM series space telescopes at IHEP, noted that these findings hold great significance for studying the physics and mechanisms behind GRBs and relativistic jets launched by GRBs. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
Xiong Shaolin (1st L) and his students discuss research progress at the Institute of High Energy Physics (IHEP), Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 11, 2024.
Xiong Shaolin (1st L) and his students pose for a group photo at the Institute of High Energy Physics (IHEP), Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 11, 2024.
Xiong Shaolin (3rd L) and his students pose for a group photo at the Institute of High Energy Physics (IHEP), Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 11, 2024.
Xiong Shaolin poses for a photo at the Institute of High Energy Physics (IHEP), Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 11, 2024.
Xiong Shaolin (L) and his student discuss research progress at the Institute of High Energy Physics (IHEP), Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 11, 2024.
