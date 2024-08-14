Chinese scientists discover highest-energy gamma-ray spectral line

August 14, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese scientists have identified a gamma-ray spectral line with energy levels peaking at 37 million electron volts, the highest-energy gamma-ray spectral line ever observed from cosmic celestial bodies. The discovery will significantly advance the understanding of gamma-ray bursts (GRBs).

The study, led by researchers from the Institute of High Energy Physics (IHEP), Chinese Academy of Sciences, was published as a cover story in the journal Science China Physics, Mechanics &Astronomy on July 25.

Xiong Shaolin, the leader of the research team, who is also the principal investigator of GECAM series space telescopes at IHEP, noted that these findings hold great significance for studying the physics and mechanisms behind GRBs and relativistic jets launched by GRBs.

Xiong Shaolin poses for a photo at the Institute of High Energy Physics (IHEP), Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

