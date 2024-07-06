China to jointly promote nuclear science, technology with developing countries

BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to provide more nuclear science and technology solutions to a vast number of developing countries, according to China Atomic Energy Authority (CAEA).

Liu Jing, deputy director of the CAEA, highlighted the need to work together in order to cope with sustainable development challenges such as climate change, food security, health and environmental governance. He made the remarks during an event held to mark the 40th anniversary of China's accession to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Envoys from 11 countries including Argentina, South Africa and Pakistan, who are stationed in the organizations affiliated to the United Nations and other international organizations in Vienna, were invited to China. They visited nuclear science and technology bases in south China's Hainan Province and Beijing, including the Linglong One, a small nuclear reactor at the Changjiang nuclear power plant, China Institute of Atomic Energy, and the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences. Additionally, they also interacted with relevant Chinese experts and scholars.

Representatives of China Atomic Energy Authority (CAEA) introduced the envoys to China's efforts to promote the sustainable development of nuclear energy. They discussed the benefits of nuclear technology for society and people's livelihoods, and highlighted China's cooperation with developing countries in the peaceful uses of nuclear technology.

The foreign envoys agreed that China's achievements, experience and cooperative spirit in the field of peaceful uses of nuclear technology have greatly benefited the developing countries.

The event, organized by the CAEA, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Permanent Mission of China in Vienna, was part of a series of activities marking the 40th anniversary of China's accession to the IAEA.

