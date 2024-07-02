High Energy Photon Source enters joint test stage after completion of vacuum circuit of its storage ring

Xinhua) 14:11, July 02, 2024

Staff members work at the High Energy Photon Source (HEPS) in Beijing, capital of China, June 30, 2024. Upon the completion of the vacuum circuit of its storage ring, the HEPS has entered the joint test stage on Monday. The HEPS is a major science infrastructure project built by the Institute of High Energy Physics under the Chinese Academy of Sciences. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

