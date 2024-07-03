China unveils major sci-tech issues for 2024

NANNING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- The China Association for Science and Technology (CAST) released the 2024 list of primary issues in science, engineering, technology, and industrial technology.

A total of 30 issues, in fields such as artificial intelligence, new energy, high-end equipment, and life sciences were highlighted at the main forum of CAST's annual conference on Tuesday in Nanning, capital city of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The issues include the study on digital humans and robots with emotions and intelligence, rapid assessment for the precision preservation of machine tools, and green manufacturing of drugs and functional materials through precise chemistry.

The biological basis of high photosynthetic efficiency in crops, and low-cost, low-carbon steel production using clean energy are also on the list.

This year's solicitation campaign received 597 proposals from 102 sci-tech associations across the country, covering fields such as basic sciences, earth sciences, ecology and environment, information technology, aerospace technology, and agricultural technology.

Since 2018, CAST has collected and issued major sci-tech issues for seven consecutive years.

