Chinese experts explore integrated use of "super microscopes"

Xinhua) 13:55, August 12, 2024

LANZHOU, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- Over 500 Chinese experts gathered at a conference in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, from Wednesday to Friday, to explore the integrated use of the Hefei Light Source (HLS) and the China Spallation Neutron Source (CSNS), two large scientific facilities dubbed as "super microscopes" to probe the structure of the microscopic world.

The HLS is the first synchrotron light source in China, while the CSNS is the country's first and the world's fourth pulsed spallation neutron source.

Speaking at the conference, Wang Sheng, deputy director of the Institute of High Energy Physics (IHEP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said the HLS and the CSNS use X-rays and neutrons, respectively, to study the microstructures and properties of matter. The integrated utilization of the two large scientific facilities can obtain complete structural information on materials, said Wang.

The scientist explained that the spallation neutron source and synchrotron radiation source share numerous common user groups, as well as many similarities in key technologies and experimental methods. More than 95 percent of the users of spallation neutron source are also users of light sources, and many research projects require the use of both facilities, he added.

Wang said the conference built a platform for experts and users to exchange ideas, adding that the participants looked forward to using the two large scientific devices to carry out high-level scientific research and promote the further application of synchrotron light sources and neutron sources in multidisciplinary fields such as material science, life and environment, energy catalysis and engineering technology.

Experts suggest fully leveraging the complementary advantages of neutron scattering technology and synchrotron radiation technology to promote interdisciplinary integration, the development of high-tech industries and academic cooperation.

The conference was jointly organized by the University of Science and Technology of China and the IHEP.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)