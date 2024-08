Zheng Qinwen's Olympic gold sparks tennis boom among Chinese

Xinhua) 16:18, August 15, 2024

A parent takes videos of children students participating in a tennis summer camp at a tennis club in Beijing, China, Aug. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheng Li)

China has recently experienced a surge in tennis enthusiasm, as evidenced by a notable rise in the demand for training classes and court bookings in various cities. This spike can be attributed to the historic victory of Chinese tennis player Zheng Qinwen, who clinched China's first-ever Olympic tennis singles gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

It is worth mentioning that not only have more adults taken up tennis as a recreational activity, but an increasing number of parents have also enrolled their children in tennis training courses, seeking to impart the joy of sports to them. This growing interest in tennis has led to a corresponding increase in the number of tennis courts and coaches available. These trends clearly demonstrate the surging popularity of tennis among Chinese sports enthusiasts.

Children students participate in a tennis summer camp at a tennis club in Beijing, China, Aug. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

A child displays reward cards after participating in a tennis summer camp at a tennis club in Beijing, China, Aug. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Children students participate in a tennis summer camp at a tennis club in Beijing, China, Aug. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheng Li)

Children students participate in a tennis summer camp at a tennis club in Beijing, China, Aug. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheng Li)

Children students participate in a tennis summer camp at a tennis club in Beijing, China, Aug. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Children students celebrate after participating in a tennis summer camp at a tennis club in Beijing, China, Aug. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Children students participate in a tennis summer camp at a tennis club in Beijing, China, Aug. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheng Li)

Children students participate in a tennis summer camp at a tennis club in Beijing, China, Aug. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Cheng Li)

Adult students participate in a tennis class at a tennis club in Beijing, China, Aug. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

