35th Palermo Ladies Open: Zheng Qinwen vs. Karolina Muchova

Xinhua) 16:24, July 22, 2024

Zheng Qinwen celebrates with the trophy after winning the final match between Zheng Qinwen of China and Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic at the 35th Palermo Ladies Open in Palermo, Italy, July 21, 2024. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

Zheng Qinwen poses with the trophy after winning the final match between Zheng Qinwen of China and Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic at the 35th Palermo Ladies Open in Palermo, Italy, July 21, 2024. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

Zheng Qinwen poses with the trophy after winning the final match between Zheng Qinwen of China and Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic at the 35th Palermo Ladies Open in Palermo, Italy, July 21, 2024. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

Zheng Qinwen hits a return during the final match between Zheng Qinwen of China and Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic at the 35th Palermo Ladies Open in Palermo, Italy, July 21, 2024. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

Karolina Muchova hits a return during the final match between Zheng Qinwen of China and Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic at the 35th Palermo Ladies Open in Palermo, Italy, July 21, 2024. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

Zheng Qinwen (L) and Karolina Muchova pose for photos prior to the final match between Zheng Qinwen of China and Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic at the 35th Palermo Ladies Open in Palermo, Italy, July 21, 2024. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)