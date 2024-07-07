Wimbledon: Swiatek ousted from third round, China's Wang reaches last 16

Xinhua) 11:08, July 07, 2024

LONDON, July 6 (Xinhua) -- The women's singles world No. 1 Iga Swiatek still needs to find a way to conquer the grass court as she was ousted from the third round of the Wimbledon Championships by Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan here on Saturday.

Swiatek with five Grand Slam trophies in hand hasn't passed the round of quarterfinals at the All England Club. She looked promising to reach the last 16 this year as she took the first set against Putintseva 6-3, but faded away in frustration by losing the following two sets 6-1 and 6-2.

"I lost in the third round. I felt like I underachieved a little bit, but it's tennis, so you have to move on. I'll have many more chances this year to show my game. I'll just focus on that," said the 23-year-old Pole who claimed her third French Open title in a row last month.

Putintseva, 29, will face Jelena Ostapenko next as the Latvian eased past American Bernarda Pera 6-1, 6-3.

China's Wang Xinyu fought from one set down to overcome home player Harriet Dart 2-6, 7-5, 6-3, reaching the last 16 at Wimbledon for the first time.

Wang, 22, will face up with last year's semifinalist Elina Svitolina next Monday as the Ukrainian knocked out two-time Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur from Tunisia 6-1, 7-6(4).

In the men's singles, the 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic came from one set behind to beat Australian Alexei Popyrin 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3).

The seven-time Wimbledon champion will play against Holger Rune as the 15th seed from Denmark edged out Frenchman Quentin Halys 1-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-1.

"I'm expecting a tough battle. I think that's always how it's going to be when you play Novak," said the 21-year-old Rune, who is 16 years younger than Djokovic. "He's one of the toughest competitors of all time and one of the most successful players. So I'm expecting nothing but a great level from him."

