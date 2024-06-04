Men's doubles 2nd round match at French Open: Zhang Zhizhen vs. Tomas Machac

Xinhua) 09:45, June 04, 2024

Zhang Zhizhen (R)/Tomas Machac celebrate their victory after the men's doubles second round match between Zhang Zhizhen (China)/Tomas Machac (the Czech Republic) and Robin Haase/Botic Van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on June 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Zhang Zhizhen (L)/Tomas Machac celebrate their victory after the men's doubles second round match between Zhang Zhizhen (China)/Tomas Machac (the Czech Republic) and Robin Haase/Botic Van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on June 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Zhang Zhizhen (L)/Tomas Machac celebrate their victory after the men's doubles second round match between Zhang Zhizhen (China)/Tomas Machac (the Czech Republic) and Robin Haase/Botic Van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on June 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Zhang Zhizhen (1st R)/Tomas Machac (2nd R) greet Robin Haase (1st L)/Botic Van de Zandschulp after the men's doubles second round match between Zhang Zhizhen (China)/Tomas Machac (the Czech Republic) and Robin Haase/Botic Van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on June 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Robin Haase (R)/Botic Van de Zandschulp react during the men's doubles second round match between Zhang Zhizhen (China)/Tomas Machac (the Czech Republic) and Robin Haase/Botic Van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on June 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Zhang Zhizhen (R)/Tomas Machac celebrate their victory after the men's doubles second round match between Zhang Zhizhen (China)/Tomas Machac (the Czech Republic) and Robin Haase/Botic Van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on June 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)