China's Zhang reaches quarterfinals in ATP Rome Open

Xinhua) 10:40, May 15, 2024

ROME, May 14 (Xinhua) -- China's Zhang Zhizhen overcame Thiago Monteiro of Brazil 7-6(4), 6-3 to progress into the quarterfinals of the ATP Rome Open here on Tuesday.

This is Zhang's second time advancing into the quarterfinals of an ATP 1000-level tournament. After this victory, his world ranking immediately rose to 42nd.

"I'm super happy that after one year and one more week to get the quarters again in the master," Zhang said after the match.

In the next round, Zhang will face Chile's Alejandro Tabilo.

