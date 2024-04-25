China's Wang Xinyu produces fightback in Madrid Open first round

Xinhua) 13:08, April 25, 2024

Zhu Lin of China hits a return to Victoria Jimenez of Andorra during the women's singles first round match of 2024 Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, April 25, 2024. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

MADRID, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Wang Xinyu produced a brave fightback to win her first round match at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament on Wednesday.

The current world No. 42 fought back after losing the first set 7-5 to Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova to win a three-set marathon 5-7, 7-5, 6-4.

Wang looked to be on her way out as she trailed 5-4 in the second set, but broke Tomova's serve to stay in the match and then broke again to claim the second set.

Other Chinese women's players were not so fortunate, as Zhu Lin made an early exit from the tournament after losing in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 to Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva.

Yue Yuan also made a first-round exit as she went out 6-2, 6-4 against Yulia Putintseva after struggling to deal with the effective serve from the player from Kazakhstan.

Zhang Shuai went out on Wednesday as the doubles specialist was defeated 6-3, 6-2 by Shelby Rodgers of the United States.

Bai Zhuoxuan was the fourth Chinese woman to go out in Madrid as she lost 6-3, 6-3 to Caroline Dolehide, with the American chalking up a routine win.

Former world number two Paola Badosa's struggles continued as she looks to return to form after a year ruined by injuries.

Badosa claimed the first set 6-2 against fellow Spaniard, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, but her rival's superior fitness was decisive in fighting back to win the next two sets 6-3, 6-3 to move into the second round.

Emma Raducanu's Madrid adventure lasted only one match as the former US Open winner struggled with her serve and was blown away 6-2, 6-2 by Argentinean clay-court specialist, Maria Lourdes Carle.

Victoria Jimenez of Andorra hits a return to Zhu Lin of China during the women's singles first round match of 2024 Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, April 25, 2024. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Victoria Jimenez of Andorra reacts as she competes with Zhu Lin of China during the women's singles first round match of 2024 Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, April 25, 2024. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Shelby Rogers of the United States returns the ball to Zhang Shuai of China during the women's singles first round match of 2024 Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, April 25, 2024. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Shelby Rogers of the United States reacts as she competes with Zhang Shuai of China during the women's singles first round match of 2024 Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, April 25, 2024. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

