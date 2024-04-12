Highlights of Billie Jean King Cup 2024 tennis tournament

Xinhua) 10:57, April 12, 2024

Zhu Lin of China returns the ball during the women's singles match against Valentina Ivanov of New Zealand at the Billie Jean King Cup 2024 tennis tournament Asia-Oceania Group I match in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, April 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Sun Lulu of New Zealand returns the ball during the women's singles match against Wang Xiyu of China at the Billie Jean King Cup 2024 tennis tournament Asia-Oceania Group I match in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, April 11, 2024 (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Wang Xinyu (R)/Guo Hanyu of China celebrate after the women's doubles match against Erin Routliffe/Sun Lulu of New Zealand at the Billie Jean King Cup 2024 tennis tournament Asia-Oceania Group I match in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, April 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Erin Routliffe (R)/Sun Lulu of New Zealand return the ball during the women's doubles match against Wang Xiyu/Guo Hanyu of China at the Billie Jean King Cup 2024 tennis tournament Asia-Oceania Group I match in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, April 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Wang Xiyu of China serves the ball during the women's singles match against Sun Lulu of New Zealand at the Billie Jean King Cup 2024 tennis tournament Asia-Oceania Group I match in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, April 11, 2024 (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

