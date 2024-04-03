WTA1000 Wuhan Open to return in October

WUHAN, China, April 3 (XINHUA) -- The Wuhan Open, one of the 10 WTA1000 tournaments worldwide, is set to return to Wuhan for the first time since 2019, organizers said on Wednesday.

The tournament will be held from October 7 to 13 at the Optics Valley International Tennis Center, which features a retractable roof center court and is able to hold more than 13,000 spectators.

"We are delighted to announce the return of the WTA1000 event to Wuhan, and reignite the thrill of elite tennis competition in one of Asia's most vibrant cities," said Jorge Salkeld, Senior Vice President, Octagon Tennis.

"This premium event not only showcases the remarkable talent of WTA athletes, but also highlights Wuhan's enduring commitment to fostering sporting excellence," Salkeld added.

As the provincial capital city of Hubei, the home province of China's two-time Grand Slam champion Li Na and current ace Zheng Qinwen, Wuhan witnessed the popularity of tennis grow exponentially in the past two decades.

"The Wuhan Open has crowned many iconic champions since the inaugural event was held in 2014, including Venus Williams, Petra Kvitova and reigning champion Aryna Sabalenka," said Steve Simon, WTA Chairman and CEO. "We are excited to now write another chapter of the tournament's history in 2024."

