China's Zheng into WTA Dubai Open quarters
(Xinhua) 15:25, February 22, 2024
DUBAI, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's Zheng Qinwen entered the quarterfinals of the WTA1000 Dubai Open by beating Anastasia Potapova of Russia 6-3, 6-2 here on Wednesday.
Having experienced a thriller in the round of 32, Zheng maintained stable form to reach the quarterfinals of the Dubai tournament for the first time.
This is also the third time that Zheng has reached the quarterfinals of a WTA1000 event, and the Chinese now faces world No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland, who has won all five of the previous meetings between the two players.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
