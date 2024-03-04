China's Yuan notches first WTA title in Austin

Xinhua) 12:42, March 04, 2024

WUHAN, China, March 4 (Xinhua) -- Eighth seed Yuan Yue downed sixth-seeded Wang Xiyu 6-4, 7-6(4) to win her first WTA title in the all-Chinese final at the ATX Open in Austin, Texas of the United States on Sunday.

Yuan, the world No. 68, spent two hours and 13 minutes and managed seven match points, to defeat the 64th-ranked Wang, who came from 5-2 down to pounce back a tie-break in the second set.

"I did wish to win the match earlier, but it's common for players to feel nervous. So, when I missed those chances, I tried to forgive myself and stay focused on the following scores," said the 25-year-old champion.

With the victory, Yuan became the 15th player from the Chinese mainland to grab a WTA title.

The match has also witnessed the first all-Chinese final outside Asia since Zheng Jie overtook Li Na in the 2006 Estoril championship.

"I really enjoy the match with my compatriot here, I would also like to congratulate her. Wang played well and rendered me into a hard battle, stirring my state fully," Yuan said.

Prior to the ATX Open, Yuan had only reached a WTA Tour final once, but lost to American player Jessica Pegula in Seoul in October 2023.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)