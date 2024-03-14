China's Yuan Yue fights into Indian Wells quarterfinals

Xinhua) 16:59, March 14, 2024

WASHINGTON, March 14 (Xinhua) -- China's Yuan Yue battled through to Indian Wells quarterfinals after she defeated No. 11 seed Daria Kasatkina in three sets on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Austin champion extended her winning streak to nine matches as she outlasted Kasatkina 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in two and a half hours.

"I am super happy today. Even though I felt tired during the match, I kept my confidence that I could do well," she said.

"I made too many mistakes in the first set, but I well adjusted myself in the second set," she added.

Yuan next faces third seed Coco Gauff who dispatched German Elise Mertens 6-0, 6-2.

Yuan was fresh from winning her first WTA Tour title at the 2024 ATX Open, and made her Top 50 debut the following week as a result. In the final, Yuan defeated Wang Xiyu in the fourth all-Chinese final in tour history and the first since Nanchang 2018 when Wang Qiang defeated Zheng Saisai.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)