In pics: Billie Jean King Cup 2024 tennis tournament

Xinhua) 10:54, April 13, 2024

Guo Hanyu (L)/Zhu Lin of China celebrate during the women's doubles match against Mehetia Boosie/Eleanor Schuster of Pacific Oceania at the Billie Jean King Cup 2024 tennis tournament Asia-Oceania Group I match in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, April 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Mehetia Boosie (L)/Eleanor Schuster of Pacific Oceania celebrate during the women's doubles match against Guo Hanyu/Zhu Lin of China at the Billie Jean King Cup 2024 tennis tournament Asia-Oceania Group I match in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, April 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Guo Hanyu (L)/Zhu Lin of China compete during the women's doubles match against Mehetia Boosie/ Eleanor Schuster of Pacific Oceania at the Billie Jean King Cup 2024 tennis tournament Asia-Oceania Group I match in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, April 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Zhu Lin of China takes selfies with audience after the women's singles match against Eleanor Schuster of Pacific Oceania at the Billie Jean King Cup 2024 tennis tournament Asia-Oceania Group I match in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, April 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Guo Hanyu of China serves the ball during the women's singles match against Mehetia Boosie of Pacific Oceania at the Billie Jean King Cup 2024 tennis tournament Asia-Oceania Group I match in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, April 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Guo Hanyu/Zhu Lin (Front) of China compete during the women's doubles match against Mehetia Boosie/Eleanor Schuster of Pacific Oceania at the Billie Jean King Cup 2024 tennis tournament Asia-Oceania Group I match in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, April 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Mehetia Boosie of Pacific Oceania serves the ball during the women's singles match against Guo Hanyu of China at the Billie Jean King Cup 2024 tennis tournament Asia-Oceania Group I match in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, April 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Zhu Lin of China returns the ball during the women's singles match against Eleanor Schuster of Pacific Oceania at the Billie Jean King Cup 2024 tennis tournament Asia-Oceania Group I match in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, April 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Guo Hanyu of China returns the ball during the women's singles match against Mehetia Boosie of Pacific Oceania at the Billie Jean King Cup 2024 tennis tournament Asia-Oceania Group I match in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, April 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

