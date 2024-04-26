Highlights of 2024 Madrid Open tennis tournament

Xinhua) 13:16, April 26, 2024

Wang Xiyu of China serves during the women's singles second round match against Iga Swiatek of Poland at 2024 Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, April 25, 2024. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Iga Swiatek of Poland hits a return during the women's singles second round match against Wang Xiyu of China at 2024 Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, April 25, 2024. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Wang Xiyu of China hits a return during the women's singles second round match against Iga Swiatek of Poland at 2024 Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, April 25, 2024. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Iga Swiatek of Poland serves during the women's singles second round match against Wang Xiyu of China at 2024 Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, April 25, 2024. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Wang Xiyu of China hits a return during the women's singles second round match against Iga Swiatek of Poland at 2024 Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, April 25, 2024. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Wang Xiyu of China serves during the women's singles second round match against Iga Swiatek of Poland at 2024 Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, April 25, 2024. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Wang Xiyu of China greets the spectators after the women's singles second round match against Iga Swiatek of Poland at 2024 Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, April 25, 2024. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Rafael Nadal serves during the Men's Singles Round of 128 match between Rafael Nadal and Darwin Blanch at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, April 25, 2024. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Darwin Blanch returns the ball during the Men's Singles Round of 128 match between Rafael Nadal and Darwin Blanch at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, April 25, 2024. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Rafael Nadal returns the ball during the Men's Singles Round of 128 match between Rafael Nadal and Darwin Blanch at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, April 25, 2024. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Darwin Blanch returns the ball during the Men's Singles Round of 128 match between Rafael Nadal and Darwin Blanch at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, April 25, 2024. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Darwin Blanch returns the ball during the Men's Singles Round of 128 match between Rafael Nadal and Darwin Blanch at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, April 25, 2024. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Rafael Nadal returns the ball during the Men's Singles Round of 128 match between Rafael Nadal and Darwin Blanch at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, April 25, 2024. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Rafael Nadal serves during the Men's Singles Round of 128 match between Rafael Nadal and Darwin Blanch at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, April 25, 2024. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

