Italian Open men's singles quarterfinal: Zhang Zhizhen vs. Alejandro Tabilo

Xinhua) 13:28, May 16, 2024

Alejandro Tabilo celebrates after winning the men's singles quarterfinal match between Zhang Zhizhen of China and Alejandro Tabilo of Chile at the Italian Open in Rome, Italy, May 15, 2024. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

Alejandro Tabilo returns a shot during the men's singles quarterfinal match between Zhang Zhizhen of China and Alejandro Tabilo of Chile at the Italian Open in Rome, Italy, May 15, 2024. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

Zhang Zhizhen returns a shot during the men's singles quarterfinal match between Zhang Zhizhen of China and Alejandro Tabilo of Chile at the Italian Open in Rome, Italy, May 15, 2024. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

Alejandro Tabilo celebrates scoring during the men's singles quarterfinal match between Zhang Zhizhen of China and Alejandro Tabilo of Chile at the Italian Open in Rome, Italy, May 15, 2024. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

