China's Wang Xinyu stunned 5th seed Pegula at Wimbledon

Xinhua) 13:26, July 05, 2024

LONDON, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Wang Xinyu of China staged a surprise to eliminate world No.5 Jessica Pegula in three sets to reach the women's singles third round at Wimbledon for the first time here on Thursday.

Wang, 22, wasted many chances to wrap up the match in straight sets, but remained on the upper hand to see off the American veteran 6-4, 6-7 (7), 6-1 after two hours and 10 minutes.

"I'm so happy for raising my game when my opponent started to play much better in the second set," said Wang, who beat a top 10 player for the first time in her career. "That's kind of a breakthrough to me. It makes me happier than defeating a top 10 player."

Wang's best result at a Grand Slam came after she reached the fourth round at the US Open last year. She could repeat it by outplaying British Harriet Dart on Saturday.

"I'm sure she is more used to the grass court and she must be very confident at the moment after winning the second-round match in three sets," said Wang. "But I just want to keep enjoying the encounter."

Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan fought hard to outplay the 36-year-old Laura Siegemund from Germany 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 and set up a last 32 clash against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatak and two-time Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur both won their second-round matches in straight sets.

In the men's singles event, Chinese teenager Shang Juncheng scared 10th seed Grigor Dimitrov by leading 2-0, but the Bulgarian veteran held his nerves to turn the table around 5-7, 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-2, 6-4.

"It was definitely not one of my best matches, but I fought through, and that's what matters the most," said the 33-year-old Dimitrov.

Shang, 19, who played in the main draw at Wimbledon for the first time, said the match meant a lot to him. "I fought until the end. Since the third set, both my focus and fitness could not match his."

24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic won over British wild card Jacob Fearnley 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 7-5, while fifth seed Alexander Zverev breezed past American Marcos Giron 6-2, 6-1 and 6-4.

