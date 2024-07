In pics: women's doubles 1st round match at Wimbledon

Xinhua) 11:24, July 04, 2024

Zhang Shuai/Miyu Kato (L) compete during the women's doubles first round match between Zhang Shuai (China) /Kato Miyu (Japan) and Nadia Podoroska (Argentina) / Angelica Moratelli (Italy) at Wimbledon tennis Championship in London, Britain, July 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Zhang Shuai (R)/Miyu Kato compete during the women's doubles first round match between Zhang Shuai (China) /Kato Miyu (Japan) and Nadia Podoroska (Argentina) / Angelica Moratelli (Italy) at Wimbledon tennis Championship in London, Britain, July 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Zhang Shuai (R)/Miyu Kato compete during the women's doubles first round match between Zhang Shuai (China) /Kato Miyu (Japan) and Nadia Podoroska (Argentina) / Angelica Moratelli (Italy) at Wimbledon tennis Championship in London, Britain, July 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Zhang Shuai/Miyu Kato (C) compete during the women's doubles first round match between Zhang Shuai (China) /Kato Miyu (Japan) and Nadia Podoroska (Argentina) / Angelica Moratelli (Italy) at Wimbledon tennis Championship in London, Britain, July 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Zhang Shuai (L)/Miyu Kato celebrate during the women's doubles first round match between Zhang Shuai (China) /Kato Miyu (Japan) and Nadia Podoroska (Argentina) / Angelica Moratelli (Italy) at Wimbledon tennis Championship in London, Britain, July 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)