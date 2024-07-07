In pics: women's doubles at Wimbledon tennis Championship
Xu Yifan (R)/Anna Danilina react during the women's doubles second round match between Xu Yifan (China)/Anna Danilina (Kazakhstan) and Coco Gauff (United States)/Jessica Pegula (United States) at Wimbledon tennis Championship in London, Britain on July 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Han Yan)
Xu Yifan (R)/Anna Danilina compete during the women's doubles second round match between Xu Yifan (China)/Anna Danilina (Kazakhstan) and Coco Gauff (United States)/Jessica Pegula (United States) at Wimbledon tennis Championship in London, Britain on July 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Han Yan)
Xu Yifan (R)/Anna Danilina react during the women's doubles second round match between Xu Yifan (China)/Anna Danilina (Kazakhstan) and Coco Gauff (United States)/Jessica Pegula (United States) at Wimbledon tennis Championship in London, Britain on July 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Han Yan)
