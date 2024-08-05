Uganda hosts FIBA 3x3 World Cup U23 qualifying tournament

Xinhua) 16:43, August 05, 2024

KAMPALA, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Federation of Uganda Basketball Association (FUBA) will host the FIBA 3x3 World Cup U23 qualifying tournament from August 5-11th in Kampala.

Six nations including host Uganda will battle in the qualifiers of the event known as the FIBA 3x3 Africa Youth Nations League to be played at the Hockey field at the National Council of Sports (NCS) in Lugogo.

Hamza Nyambogo Mnemo, director of 3x3 basketball at FUBA and also the chairman of Organizing Committee of the event confirmed to Xinhua on Sunday that the event will have the boys and girls categories.

Apart from hosts Uganda, the qualifiers will also have South Africa, Algeria, Burkina Faso, Benin and Central African Republic taking part.

He further explained that 20 countries and regions (20 men's and 20 women's teams) will make the final group participating in the U23 World Cup. "And just like it is with Africa, participants from the other FIBA jurisdictions of Asia, Europe, and the Americas will qualify for the World Cup via the Youth Nations Leagues held on their continents," he added.

The hosts Mongolia and reigning champions, the American men's team and the Dutch women's team will get automatic qualification to the FIBA 3x3 World Cup U23 and the winners in the different conferences in the Youth Nations League also qualify.

The seventh edition of the Nations League gets underway in June and will feature 13 different conferences comprising players under the age of 23.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)