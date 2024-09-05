Highlights of 2024 US Open tennis championships
Zhang Shuai (R) and Kristina Mladenovic celebrate after the women's semi-final match between Zhang Shuai of China/Kristina Mladenovic of France and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic/Taylor Townsend of the United States at the 2024 US Open tennis championships in New York, the United States, Sept. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Rui)
Zhang Shuai (L) and Kristina Mladenovic communicate during the women's semi-final match between Zhang Shuai of China/Kristina Mladenovic of France and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic/Taylor Townsend of the United States at the 2024 US Open tennis championships in New York, the United States, Sept. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Rui)
Zhang Shuai (L) and Kristina Mladenovic celebrate after the women's semi-final match between Zhang Shuai of China/Kristina Mladenovic of France and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic/Taylor Townsend of the United States at the 2024 US Open tennis championships in New York, the United States, Sept. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Rui)
Zhang Shuai (L) and Kristina Mladenovic compete during the women's semi-final match between Zhang Shuai of China/Kristina Mladenovic of France and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic/Taylor Townsend of the United States at the 2024 US Open tennis championships in New York, the United States, Sept. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Rui)
Zhang Shuai (top) and Kristina Mladenovic celebrate after the women's semi-final match between Zhang Shuai of China/Kristina Mladenovic of France and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic/Taylor Townsend of the United States at the 2024 US Open tennis championships in New York, the United States, Sept. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Rui)
Zhang Shuai (R) and Kristina Mladenovic celebrate after the women's semi-final match between Zhang Shuai of China/Kristina Mladenovic of France and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic/Taylor Townsend of the United States at the 2024 US Open tennis championships in New York, the United States, Sept. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Rui)
