Zhang Shuai advances to China Open last 16 with victory over Minnen

Xinhua) 09:17, September 30, 2024

Zhang Shuai hits a return during the women's singles third round match between Zhang Shuai of China and Greet Minnen of Belgium at 2024 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's wild card Zhang Shuai continued her impressive run at the 2024 China Open, defeating Belgium's Greet Minnen 6-2, 6-3 in the third round to secure a place in the women's singles last 16.

"Greet and I are actually very good friends. When I was competing abroad, she would wait for me to finish my matches and then drive for hours to the next venue with me and my team," said Zhang.

35-year-old Zhang is one of the seasoned veterans on tour. When asked how she maintains her form, she said, "I believe that the younger Zhang Shuai didn't have the same level of play as I do now. Tennis is a sport that keeps you young, and I hope more people will participate in it."

Zhang, ranked No. 595, upset US Open semi-finalist Emma Navarro 6-4, 6-2 in just 75 minutes in the second round. Zhang will face Poland's Magdalena Frech next.

