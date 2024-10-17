Home>>
Mother-daughter viral harvest catwalk showcase
(People's Daily App) 16:04, October 17, 2024
Inspired by the bountiful harvest, a mother set up a mini fashion show for her daughter, rolling out a red carpet and filming her as she showcased dresses made from crops.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.