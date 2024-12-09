Fashion show held at Zhangyuan in Shanghai

A model presents a creation during a fashion show held at Zhangyuan, or Zhang's Garden, in east China's Shanghai, Dec. 7, 2024. With the century-old Shikumen complex as the background and the Maoming North Road as the runway, a fashion show was held here on Saturday, bringing together the creations of many outstanding young designers in China. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Models present creations during a fashion show held at Zhangyuan, or Zhang's Garden, in east China's Shanghai, Dec. 7, 2024. With the century-old Shikumen complex as the background and the Maoming North Road as the runway, a fashion show was held here on Saturday, bringing together the creations of many outstanding young designers in China. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

