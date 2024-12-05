Chinese fashion, beauty brands redefine global glamour

This photo taken on March 25, 2024 shows the Garden Store of ICICLE in Xuhui District of east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua)

SHANGHAI, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- While embracing fashion and beauty rooted in oriental esthetics, many Chinese brands are now rapidly expanding their presence on the international stage.

Ye Shouzeng, founder of ICICLE, a Chinese high-end clothing brand based in Shanghai, is bullish on the brand's global push, looking to triple the international sales proportion to 30 percent of its total sales revenue.

ICICLE, dubbed by many netizens as the Chinese version of the Italian luxury brand Max Mara, earns a sales revenue of some 3 billion yuan (about 417.05 million U.S. dollars) a year. Apart from e-commerce stores, the brand, established in 1997, has around 250 brick-and-mortar stores across China.

ICICLE is among several Chinese fashion companies expanding their portfolios through overseas acquisitions. In 2018, it acquired the bankrupt French fashion brand Carven, six years after establishing a design studio in Paris in 2012.

The clothing brand's design teams in Shanghai and Paris collaborate closely to create distinctive collections. While maintaining regular communication online, the designers also spend several months each year working together to blend global perspectives with local insights seamlessly.

Ye noted that the design center in Paris is vital for the brand's international identity. "We have French, Americans, British and Italians in our team, and their collective ideas from various cultures collide and merge to create a true fusion. Cultural diversity has become an integral part of our creativity," he told Xinhua.

The Chinese fashion industry has also seen Bosideng Group, a leading down jacket manufacturer, take its brand global.

Its first overseas store opened in London ahead of the 2012 Olympics. Since then, its products have graced the runways of New York, Milan and London Fashion Weeks, shining a spotlight on Chinese down jackets in the global arena.

"Our flagship store in London bridges domestic and international markets. By integrating Eastern and Western cultures, design and technology, we demonstrate the strength and creativity of Chinese brands," said Li Chuang, head of the Bosideng brand management center.

Chinese beauty brands are also shining bright on the global market. Florasis, a cosmetic brand known for its traditional Chinese esthetics and savvy social media marketing, has expanded to over 110 countries and regions, within six years of its international launch in 2018.

Florasis crafts region-specific products that honor the oriental esthetics and cater to the unique needs of international customers, according to Gabby Chen, president of global expansion at Florasis.

Chando Group, a Shanghai-based cosmetics brand, has made significant strides in Southeast Asia, leading Chinese skincare sales on Lazada, the region's flagship e-commerce platform, in Malaysia for eight consecutive months. This year, the brand rapidly expanded, opening over 150 stores in Vietnam within just 11 months of launch.

"Chando crafted its sales and marketing strategies based on in-depth research of local economics, demographics, consumer behavior and cultural customs before venturing into its inaugural direct-sale market in Southeast Asia via a cross-border e-commerce platform," said Jenny Chen, Chando Group's general manager of public affairs.

However, global expansion presents several challenges, such as navigating varying quality standards, balancing Chinese elements with international beauty preferences, and adapting to diverse consumer habits.

To effectively overcome these challenges, Florasis unveils diversified products through customer collaboration and tells Chinese stories by exploring the cultural connection between China and beyond, Chen explained.

Ye from ICICLE also acknowledges the challenges, noting that the clothing brand drew inspiration from China's rich textile history and exports not just international fashion but also oriental values. "Our global journey is long and arduous. It will take time for international markets to embrace the 'New Made in China,'" he said.

